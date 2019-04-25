|
DONALDSON
Mrs. Louise Weaver Donaldson (86) went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving children, Horace, Anthony (Katherine) and Teresa (Charles); 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held 10:00am, Sat., April 27 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd with Rev. Michael Jackson, Officiating. The family will receive family and friends on Fri., April 26 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 25, 2019