Louise Winley Chandler
1912 - 2020
Chandler
Mrs. Louise Winley Chandler was born on May 25, 1912, to Mrs. Hannah Mayhams Winley and Mr. Charlie Winley in Georgetown, South Carolina. She and her siblings were reared in a loving, Christian home and she attended the local schools of Georgetown.
On May 26, 1935, Louise married Rev. Abraham C. Chandler, Sr. During her husband's 60-year pastorate, Mrs. Chandler served dutifully as the first lady in a number of A.M.E. Churches in the State of Florida,including Bethel Spring Glenn (Jacksonville), Fountain Chapel (Jacksonville), Allen Chapel (Sanford), Mt. Zion (Daytona Beach), Bethel (Lakeland), St. Paul (Jacksonville), St. Luke (St. Augustine), and UnionCommunity (Jacksonville).
Saturday afternoon, September 12, 2020, after 108 years of preparation, Louise had a talk with the Lord. She heard the voice of the Father say, "Come unto Me and rest." The Father reached out His hand, Louise took it, and said, "It is well with my soul." They floated together to the place where the sun is always shining, where sorrow is no more, and where the bosom of the Father gives eternal peace.
Louise's spirit lives on with three children, Lorraine Chandler Walbey, Doris Chandler Flowers, andAbraham C. Chandler, Jr. (Sandra Clara); four grandchildren, Kaye Celeste Evans, Troy M. Flowers (Louise), Dionne Flowers Deas (Larry), and Alexis C. Chandler-Garrett (Jason); four great-grandchildren, Jailyn L. Gilmore, Nicholas Flowers, Andrew Flowers, and Sarah Chandler Garrett; a sister, Constance Allen; a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Entombment Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 18, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 4535 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carthage Chapel - JACKSONVILLE
929 W BEAVER ST
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 354-0545
