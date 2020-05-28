Yadao
Lourdes N. Yadao, 92, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away May 20, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1928, in Sinait, Ilocos Sur, Philippines. She was preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Cristina Natividad, husband Justiniano, daughters, Marita and Zenaida, and great-grandchild Adrianna Marie.
Lourdes was a loving and extremely caring mother and grandmother, very private, loved to travel and see places. She was a farmer by heart and a businesswoman who provided for her children. She was very strong, in mind, body, heart, and principles. She was excellent in Mathematics and Language Arts, especially in spelling and grammar. By her example, she guided her children to aim higher and succeed. She was an amazing provider and an awesome role model for her children.
Lourdes was survived by her children Estela, (Ramiro), Linda, Aurea, Justino (July), Miguel Edwin, Mario (Marietta), Emmanuel (Maria Teresa), Gilbertine (Justin), Ronaldo and Cristina; grandchildren Francesca, Mercedes (Robinson), Jennifer (Darius), Beverly, Denise, Roland, Keith, Mark Lowene, Shaira, Aleksandra, Dominick, Maria Lourdes, and Ron; and great-grandchildren Ramiro, Miguel, Aubrey Beatrice, Rylan Reece, Zyrie, Luke, Khail and Malia Rizza.
Memorial services are on May 30, 2020, with mass to begin 11:00 a.m. at Naugle Funeral Homes 1203 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, Fl 32207.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 29, 2020.