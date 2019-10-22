|
|
Harris
Mr. Louvenski Swatson Harris (72) passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 10:00am, Fri., Oct. 25 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Mr. Harris will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., from 9:00am until the hour of service in the chapel. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery with Military Honors. Services Arranged by Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home - Northside, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019