Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Resources
More Obituaries for Louvenski Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louvenski Harris


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Louvenski Harris Obituary
Harris
Mr. Louvenski Swatson Harris (72) passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 10:00am, Fri., Oct. 25 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Mr. Harris will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., from 9:00am until the hour of service in the chapel. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery with Military Honors. Services Arranged by Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home - Northside, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louvenski's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now