Loyal McLendon


1949 - 2019
Loyal McLendon Obituary
McLendon
Loyal H. McLendon, Jr. passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019. He was born July 31, 1949 in Jacksonville, Florida and graduated from William M. Raines High School, Class of 1967. He served in the United States Air Force and later retired with the US Government Department of the Treasury (IRS) rendering 37 years of service. He was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sharon; son, Lawrence McLendon (Kimberly); daughter, Dr. Loren McLendon; grandchildren, Caleb and Lawrence, Jr.; sister, LaShonna Johnson, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 4 until 7PM. Homegoing service will be held, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM in First United Methodist Church, Reverend Tiffany McCall, pastor. Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
