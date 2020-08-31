Puckett
Loyd Norris Puckett, Jr., of Social Circle, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the age of 92. Mr. Puckett proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps serving two separate enlistments, at the end of World War II and during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Avondale High School and Georgia Tech. A former 40-year resident of Jacksonville, FL, Mr. Puckett was employed by Tompkins Beckwith, W.W. Gay and Islands Mechanical. He was active in the Presbyterian Church of America, Boy Scouts of America and the Sons of the American Revolution as well as the Jacksonville square dancing community. After retirement, he stayed busy building Personal Energy Transportation (P.E.T.) at Penny Farms, FL. Mr. Puckett was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd Norris Sr., and Clyde (St. John) Puckett.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Frances V. Puckett; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Danny Smith of Bogart, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Ann Puckett of Carriere, MS; granddaughters, Jennifer Smith and Alyssa Smith.
A Graveside Service for Mr. Puckett will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 12 Noon, at Covington City Cemetery, Davis Street, in Covington, with Rev. Richard Cathey officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to P.E.T. Project, P.O. Box 402, Penny Farms, FL 32079.
