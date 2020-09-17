Smith
It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. William Wolff Smith (retired) on Sept. 14, 2020 from natural causes at Orange Park Memorial Hospital.
Born in Tientsin, China, on Nov. 14, 1927, to Edward Smith, an American Soldier stationed there, and Mira Feldmann, a Russian immigrant, Lt. Col. Smith spent his formative years growing up in San Francisco Bay on Angel Island, a former U.S. Army post.
He enlisted in the Marines in 1945 and was stationed back in Tientsin as a radio operator. He was proud of his status as a China Marine during World War II. Upon returning to the states, he met his bride-to-be, Marietta Crocco of Racine, Wisc., while in training at Naval Station Great Lakes near Chicago. The two married in January 1951 in Yuma, Arizona, and were happily married for the next 69 years.
After seeing duty in the Korean Conflict and achieving the rank of E-7, he commissioned as a second lieutenant avionics officer. He liked to joke that he was the oldest second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. With 30 years of service, Lt. Col. Smith retired honorably in 1975.
In retirement, He and Marietta established a home in Orange Park, Fla., where he became a realtor. He could often be seen with a large group of Marines eating breakfast after cleaning up their adopted dock near Doctor's Lake Marina. A stroke ended his realty career in 1993, but he recovered, with Marietta as his primary caregiver for the remainder of his life.
Bill is survived by his wife, Marietta; their daughter, Mira and her husband Richard Moehrke of Jacksonville, N.C.; his two grandchildren, Air Force Col. David Small of Washington, D.C., and Hannah Moehrke of Durham, N.C.; his sisters Francis Blair of Chehalis, Wash. and Rosalie Sisevich of Newberg, Ore.; and his sister-in-law Lois Smith of Santa Rosa, Calif. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother Moshia Smith, and his sisters Vera Korn and Jeannette Nicolay.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Marine Corps League Foundation. Given the pandemic, the family will not host a service at this time. An inurnment ceremony will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., at a later date.
