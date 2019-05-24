Shortt

Lucetta "Lucy" Jane Shortt, beloved wife, mom, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2019. Lucy was born in Pound, Virginia on July 2, 1947 to Luther and Gleata Cantrell. On August 23, 1965 she married the love of her life, Mack Shortt and was happily married for 35 years. Lucy loved to cook, sew, make floral arrangements and spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also known in the Jacksonville area for her work as a talented hairdresser for over 40 years. I addition to her devoted husband Mack, she is survived by her loving daughters, Kimberley Shortt Schenkel (Chris) and Karla Renee Cervantes (Jason); seven adored grandchildren, Kelly Bailey (Clayton), Katelyn Crawford (Austin), Jared Crews (Kassidy), Gerrick Slappey (Gabi), Logan Slappey, Trent Cervantes and Greysen Schenkel; and two adored great grandchildren, Rylan and Chip; her brother, Ralph Cantrell (Diane). And numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends Lucy considered her extended family.

Funeral services will be held, Monday, May 27, 2019 at 11:00am in the chapel of Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221 with Ralph Cantrell officiating followed by interment in Riverside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 – 6:00pm Sunday

