Bernal
On October 4, 2020, Lucile Shipp Bernal passed away while peacefully sleeping. She married Joseph T. Bernal in 1939: predeceased. They leave behind a daughter Joanne Bernal Kuhn (Eddie), three grandchildren, 4 great-grandsons, and 4 great-great-grandchildren including a host of nieces and nephews whom she adored. Mrs. Bernal is the daughter of Ernest and Lillian Shipp. She was born in Ocala, Florida. Lucile lived out her life in Jacksonville, Florida, and was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church. She had nine siblings all predeceased except Jean Shipp Williams. Mrs. Bernal has been surrounded by loving neighbors, the Mc Cloud, the Browns, and the Mc Bride families.
Her life will be celebrated at the graveside, at 2 pm on October 20th. Safe distancing and masks are required.
The Evergreen Cemetery is located at 4335 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Lucile Shipp Bernal's name to Bethel Baptist church (215 Bethel Baptist St, Jax Fla. 32202) and/or to St Jude Research Hospital for Children. (ALSA/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
