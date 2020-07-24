1/
Lucille Brown Arnold
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold
Lucille Brown Arnold went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
She was 95. She was born in St. Petersburg, Florida on July 9, 1925, and moved to Jacksonville at age 7.
Lucille was preceded in death by her loving husband, S. T. "Buddy" Arnold, in 2012. They were married for 69 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents George and Lena Brown, her brother Thomas Brown and sisters Grace B. O'Neil, Helen Taylor Allen, and Nell Hunt Lee; and her son Eddy Arnold.
She is survived by a son, Michael Arnold; two daughters, Marilyn Bass, Sharon Boree (Ro); 3 grandchildren, Jason Boree, Erica Boree (Curt Jolicoeur) and Jonathan Bass (Katie); 5 great-grandchildren, Luke and Drew Boree; and Sebastian, Jordan and Isabella Bass; and several nieces and nephews.
Lucille was a member of Murray Hill Baptist Church for over 30 years. She enjoyed being involved in various activities with her Sunday School Class. RV Camping was also a favorite past time spent with Buddy and friends. She retired from Sears, Roebuck & Co. after 15 years.
Lucille spent her last 5 years in memory care at Arbor Terrace, now Ortega Gardens. The family would like to thank the entire staff for their love, support and care during that time.
Funeral Services will be held, Monday, July 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd. (904) 781-4314 with Rev. Jay Stuckey officiating, followed by interment in Riverside Memorial Park. Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, there will be limited seating. The family will receive loved ones and friends at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Hospice Foundation of America, or a charity of your choice.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Fraser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Fraser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved