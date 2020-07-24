Arnold
Lucille Brown Arnold went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
She was 95. She was born in St. Petersburg, Florida on July 9, 1925, and moved to Jacksonville at age 7.
Lucille was preceded in death by her loving husband, S. T. "Buddy" Arnold, in 2012. They were married for 69 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents George and Lena Brown, her brother Thomas Brown and sisters Grace B. O'Neil, Helen Taylor Allen, and Nell Hunt Lee; and her son Eddy Arnold.
She is survived by a son, Michael Arnold; two daughters, Marilyn Bass, Sharon Boree (Ro); 3 grandchildren, Jason Boree, Erica Boree (Curt Jolicoeur) and Jonathan Bass (Katie); 5 great-grandchildren, Luke and Drew Boree; and Sebastian, Jordan and Isabella Bass; and several nieces and nephews.
Lucille was a member of Murray Hill Baptist Church for over 30 years. She enjoyed being involved in various activities with her Sunday School Class. RV Camping was also a favorite past time spent with Buddy and friends. She retired from Sears, Roebuck & Co. after 15 years.
Lucille spent her last 5 years in memory care at Arbor Terrace, now Ortega Gardens. The family would like to thank the entire staff for their love, support and care during that time.
Funeral Services will be held, Monday, July 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd. (904) 781-4314 with Rev. Jay Stuckey officiating, followed by interment in Riverside Memorial Park. Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, there will be limited seating. The family will receive loved ones and friends at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Hospice Foundation of America, or a charity of your choice
.
