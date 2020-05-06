Nelms
Lucille J. Nelms, 96, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home in Jacksonville, surrounded by family.
She was born in Ocilla, Georgia on October 6, 1923, to William Archie Johnson & Nannie Lenora Ashley Johnson. Lucille worked for many years in a number of different family businesses and other settings. Among Lucille's favorite things to do were gardening, fishing & especially being able to spend time with her family.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 33 years, Thomas Matthew Nelms and by all 3 of her children. She is survived by her 5 grandchildren, Ashley Martin (Artie) of Lake City, FL, Melinda Starling, Jennifer Vandiver (David), Amy Houghton, and Robby Whitehead; 18 great-grandchildren & 16 great-great-grandchildren. Lucille is also survived by many extended family & friends.
Funeral services will be held at the graveside in Restlawn Cemetery, 2600 Ribault Scenic Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32208.
Please check for time & date (as well as share condolences & remembrances) at hewellfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lucille J. Nelms' name to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell & Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S. Jacksonville, FL
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 6 to May 7, 2020.