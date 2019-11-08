|
Bauman
Lucille Lapham Bauman, age 98, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on July 31, 2019. A 51 year resident of Jacksonville, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was devoted to her family She is predeceased by her son, Robert E. Bauman, Sr., and husband of 68 years, Edwin B. Bauman. She was a very accomplished musician and the organist/pianist for 30 years at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Jacksonville where she enjoyed volunteering after her retirement. She was also a beloved piano teacher for many years to young students in the Arlington area and a past President of the Jacksonville Music Teachers Association. Lucille is survived by sister Lorraine Fisler, daughters Linda Jean Bauman and Barbara Ruth Bauman, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of her life and love will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 8264 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville FL 32211 on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a gift in Lucille's name to the church for the future establishment of the Lucille Bauman Music Scholarship Fund will be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019