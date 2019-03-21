OGILVIE

Lucille "Cille" Ogilvie, 95, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019 in St. Marys, GA. She was born October 13, 1923 in Unadilla, GA to the Late Pate and Mamie Burnette Lowery. Mrs. Ogilvie had lived in Jacksonville, FL since 1943, except for 15 years in Salt Springs, FL. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Stanley; two brothers, John W. and Maxey Lowery; one sister, Maxcine Freeman and son-in-law, Tommy Mathis. Lucille was an active member of Gardenview Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She loved her church and her church family. Survivors include two daughters, Bonnie (Jon) Young and Peggy Mathis; four sisters, Marie McDonald, Jennett Sparkman, Leala Sheffield and Louise MacIsaac; adopted daughter, Norma Spell (Wendell); adopted son, Dean Johnson (Sue); seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; lots of nieces and nephews whom she loved, and all of her dear friends that were like family.

Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Friday, March 22, at Gardenview Baptist Church, 3139 Armsdale Rd, with Pastor Doyle Harper officiating. Interment will follow in Ogilvie Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday, March 21, at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Avenue