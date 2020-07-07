Lucille Rich

Rich
Lucille Danese Rich was born in Loretta, Florida, one of 12 brothers and sisters and at 106 had outlived all but one sister. The Danese family built the Catholic Church in Loretta (St. Joseph's) and the schoolhouse. Lucille operated a daycare and kindergarten, and then entered the Catholic school system as a teacher and then principal. She taught at St. Paul's (Jax Beach), Blessed Trinity, and Christ the King in Arlington. Later she worked for the State of Florida in the Potable Water Division, and, upon her final retirement at age 80, was the second oldest employee in the State of Florida system. She had 4 children, Carl James (died at birth), Joan Rich Zahoranacky (Charles, dec.), Sharon Rich Johns Christmas (Troye), and Lawrence Carl Rich (Sue); 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held in honor of Lucille on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Assumption Catholic Church, 2403 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 beginning with a visitation at 10:00 AM prior to the Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Chapel Hills Memory Gardens, 850 St. John's Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, Florida 32225. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home is proud to serve the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com