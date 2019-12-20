|
|
Graham
Mrs. LUCINDA B. GRAHAM (Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, teacher, entrepreneur, community advocate -a 12 Who Cares recipient, whose love and devotion to God, family and community will be missed by all) was laid to rest in Jacksonville National Cemetery; she was buried with her husband of 49 years, Dr. Marion Graham, Jr.
A memorial service, too, was held in her honor and remembrance last week.
Thank you for all your endeavors and 'Godspeed.'
