Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Lucinda B. Graham

Lucinda B. Graham Obituary
Graham
Mrs. LUCINDA B. GRAHAM (Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, teacher, entrepreneur, community advocate -a 12 Who Cares recipient, whose love and devotion to God, family and community will be missed by all) was laid to rest in Jacksonville National Cemetery; she was buried with her husband of 49 years, Dr. Marion Graham, Jr.
A memorial service, too, was held in her honor and remembrance last week.
Thank you for all your endeavors and 'Godspeed.'
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
