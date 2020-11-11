HICKS
Lucinda Hicks passed away on 11/3/2020. She was a member of Faith United Miracle Temple, Rev. Sanchez Hall, Pastor. Survivors include husband, Tildon Hicks, Jr; daughters, Linda Menefee (Gerald), Sharon Townsend, Pamela Stewart and Desiree Lane; sons, Riley Davis, Jr (Tiffany), Rodney Davis, Sr and Timothy Davis, Sr; sister, Gloria Allen (Wilson); brother, James Allen (Michelle); other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:00 am. at her church. Visitation of friends at the mortuary on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and in the church from 9:30 am until the hour of service. Interment in Restlawn Cemetery South.
Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road
