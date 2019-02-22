|
RICHARDSON
The memorial service for Lucious Richardson Jr., will be held 11AM, Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at the Funerals By T. S. Warden - Samuel C. Rogers, Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 North Main Street. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Please sign the family guest
book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 22, 2019