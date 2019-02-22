Home

Lucious Richardson Jr.

Lucious Richardson Jr. Obituary
RICHARDSON
The memorial service for Lucious Richardson Jr., will be held 11AM, Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at the Funerals By T. S. Warden - Samuel C. Rogers, Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 North Main Street. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Please sign the family guest
book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 22, 2019
