Lucy E. Ware was born on December 30, 1921 and passed away on February 15, 2019. Mrs. Ware is survived by three daughters and one son, Sharon Booth(Mike), Ella Ware Quillen(Brandon) , Martha Lawson(Matt), Edward Davis(Crystal), brother Ernie Morrison and sister Ruth Merriman. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Mrs. Ware is predeceased by husbands Willard Davis and Edward Ware, sons David Davis, Robert "Bob" Davis(Jeannie), Junior Davis(Nellie), daughter Mary Kight(Harold), infant daughter Shirley Davis and sister Esta Costlow.
Visitation will be Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:30pm.
Interment in Evergreen Cemetery will follow. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904)355-9545.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 19, 2019