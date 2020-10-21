Lula Black

BLACK
Lula I. Black, a resident of Jax, FL, passed away on October 19, 2020. She was a member of Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church, Rev. Elder Lee Harris, Pastor. Survivors include: son, Michael J. Dubois (Leslie); daughter, Debra Y. Arline; son, Anthony M. Walker (Demara); other relatives and friends. Graveside Service will be held Sunday at 3:00 pm at Stephens Cemetery in Ruffin, SC. Visitation of friends at the James Graham Mortuary on Friday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and on Sunday at Hamilton Funeral Home from 11:00 am -2:00 pm in Walterboro, SC. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road
