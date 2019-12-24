|
|
Jarrell
With Heavy Hearts we announce the passing of Luna Maude Jarrell. Luna passed peacefully Friday, December 20, 2019, with family by her side. She was born Luna Maude Hunter on December 30, 1941 in Baxley, GA to the late GW and Donell (Baxley) Hunter. Luna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Thurman. They have three children - Pam (DJ), Jerry (Usha), and Patty (Brian); four grandchildren - Nicole (Paul), Apryl (Zach), Kristi, and Trey; and two great-grandchildren Tripp and Tucker. She is also survived by her siblings – Donald Hunter (Lorene), Linda Hunter, George Hunter, and Henrietta Hilton (Keith) as well as numerous other siblings' in law, family, and friends.
Shortly after graduating from Appling County High School in 1960, Luna married her lifelong love, Thurman and moved to Jacksonville Florida. She worked at Woolworths part time and was supportive to her husband in the creation and running of the family business, AAA Screen Company. Luna loved gardening, cooking, taking care of her family and the many long heartfelt conversations with family and friends. Her door was always open, she was known as mom and nana to many, she was selfless, strong and comforting, she put others needs before her own, and you would always leave with a big hug.
Please join the family on Friday, December 27th from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. The funeral service will be held Saturday, December 28th 1:00 PM at Hunter Park Baptist Church, 4448 Emerson Street, followed by interment at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Following services family and friends are invited for food and fellowship at 2040 Schumacher Avenue.
The family would like to thank Drs Gutierrez, Abaaba and Patel along with the incredible ICU nurses and other medical staff for their extraordinary care and compassion.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019