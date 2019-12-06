Home

Luralene Self McLemore, 90, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She is survived by two sons, Mike (Terry) and David (Lisa), grandaughters, Lisa Ross (Brian), Lindsay McLemore, Claire McLemore, Marlena McLemore, and Kellen great-grandchildren Grace, Blair, and Adam, and many loving extended family members. Luralene graduated from Warrior High School, in Warrior, Alabama, and began working for Southern Bell Telephone Company in Birmingham, Alabama. She married Curtis McLemore in 1950, and enjoyed 64 years of marriage with him as the Navy transferred them to Bermuda, Jacksonville, New York, Baltimore, San Juan, Sanford, and then finally back to Jacksonville. Curtis passed away in 2015, as did her oldest son, Steve. Luralene worked at AT&T until 1987, She was a longstanding member of St. Catherine's Episcopal Church and she and Curtis both were active in its ministries. Luralene had many interests, a loving heart, and generous spirit, and will be fondly remembered by the many who loved her.
A memorial service, with a reception following, will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 4758 Shelby Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida, 32210. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Catherine's Episcopal Church ( http://www.stcatherinesepiscopal.org/ ) or Community Hospice (communityhospice.com ).
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
