|
|
Coggin
Luther Coggin, our Dad, a dearly-loved family man, well-respected, successful businessman and philanthropist, passed away on December 10, 2019 at age 88, peacefully at home.
He is survived by our mom, his one and only, loving wife of 70 years, Blanche Batey Coggin whom he fondly called his "Angel Babe", and us, his three daughters Cindy Coggin (Kim), Christy Coggin Hayden and Tracye Coggin Hawkins, his grandchildren Natalie Hall, Joshua Hawkins (Kristin), Alex Hayden, Chandler Coggin, Hunter Hayden, his great-grandchildren, Dylan and Noelle Hawkins and his half-brothers, Derrick Coggin (Gale) and Mark Coggin (Charlotte). He had many nieces and nephews and countless friends.
In 1968, we moved to Jacksonville, Florida when General Motors awarded Dad a new dealership, Coggin Pontiac and GMC, built at the corner of Southside and Atlantic Boulevard. He continued to add to his dealerships in North Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia. Dad ultimately owned and operated 26 dealerships in the state of Florida. In 2002, he sold the Coggin Automotive Group to the Asbury Automotive Group who took it public on the New York Stock Exchange.
Dad was a recognized name in the automotive industry. He served as President of the National Pontiac Dealers Association and was a member of the General Motors National Dealer Council, the National Automotive Dealers, and the Jacksonville Automotive Dealers Association. He received the Pontiac Masters award for many years.
Dad had many philanthropic endeavors. He served on the Board of Trustees at the University of North Florida and provided an endowment for the Coggin School of Business at UNF. He also provided endowments for professors and scholarships to UNF, Vanderbilt University, University of Florida Law School, and Lexington Theological Seminary. In addition to supporting their missions, he made substantial contributions to the MaliVai Washington Foundation, the YMCA Healthy Living Center, the Mayo Clinic, the Baptist Hospital, the MD Anderson Cancer Center, and the First Christian Church of the Beaches where he was a member.
Dad was an avid sportsman- he enjoyed working out, running, hunting, golfing, and tennis. He spent many weekends playing tennis with the men's tennis team, "The Ricky Dinks" at the Ponte Vedra Club. Dad and Mom enjoyed many travels as they visited almost every continent during their years together. However, the place they adored was their home at Grandfather Mountain in Linville,NC. Dad and Mom spent most summers and falls in Grandfather enjoying time with family and friends which they treasured deeply. Dad loved people. He always tried to make others feel appreciated. He was an encouraging, compassionate, genuine and hardworking man. He remained active in his business and philanthropic activities until his death.
Dad was predeceased by his parents, Luther Coggin Sr. and Nell Coggin Hudson, his sister Jeanne Holdren, his beloved first daughter, Terrye Coggin Proctor and his grandson Chase Coggin Hawkins.
The family will be having a private burial service.
All are welcome to join us in The Celebration Service of his Life at The First Christian Church of the Beaches in Neptune Beach on Sat. Dec. 14, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, we request that donations in his memory be made to The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida or to the Youth Building Fund at The First Christian of the Beaches. Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Dad, you will remain in our hearts always. We love you, your girls
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019