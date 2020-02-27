|
Luther William "Bill" Peek, 90, died on February 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. Bill was born in Decatur, Illinois on July 24, 1929, son to LeRoy William Peek and Jessie Fay Walker Peek.
Bill graduated from Decatur High School in 1947 before proudly serving his country in the U.S. Navy with a career in supply chain and logistics. He enlisted in 1948 as a Seaman Recruit and retired in 1985 with the rank of Captain. Following his Navy career, Bill worked for several years as a logistics manager in North Carolina and then as a procurement manager at the Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA) in Jacksonville, Florida. Bill held both bachelor's and master's degrees from the U.S. Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, California.
Bill is survived by his wife, Marguerite "Skippy" Smith, and his stepson, Brad, and was preceded in death by his stepson Clay. Surviving also are his sons John, Richard, Stephen, James, Michael, Robert and Kenneth, and his daughter, Pearl: eight children with his first wife, Pearl, who preceded him in death. He also is survived by his brother James Peek and his sister Sylvan Christine Peek DeWitt. He was preceded in death by his brother, Edmund Lee Peek. In addition to his wife, children, and siblings, Bill is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. Interment is in Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020