NEWMAN

Mrs. Luvenia Quarterman Newman, well known educator, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 terminating an extended illness. A native of Jacksonville, she attended the local public schools of Duval County, graduating from Stanton Senior High School–Class of 1951. Furthering her education, she attended Florida A&M University, where she earned a B.S. degree in Education. As one of Duval County's Outstanding Educators, Mrs. Newman retired from the Duval County School Board after rendering over 37 years of dedicated service. Other affiliations include being a faithful member of Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Titus Hill, Pastor, Sunday School Teacher, Chairwoman of Education Committee, Deaconess, American Bridge Assoc., Gate City Duplicate Bridge Club, Velilcarolettes, where she was a founding member. She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest Quarterman, Sr. and Rosanna Holmes Quarterman; brother, Ernest Quarterman, Jr. and sister, Mrs. Jeanette Quarterman Boggs. Survivors include her husband, Noah Henry Newman, Sr.; sons, Kevin K. Newman (Sylvia) and Noah H. Newman, Jr. (Dana); grandchildren, Shaakera Thomas, Ernest Cooks (Shanika), Alisa Newman and Noah H. Newman, III; 4 great grandchildren; 4 brothers-in-law; 5 sisters-in-law; a number of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including goddaughter, Ms. Tierra Green.

A Funeral Service celebrating the life of Mrs. Luvenia Quarterman Newman will be held 11AM, SATURDAY, April 6, 2019 at All People International Church, 1993 Edgewood Ave., West, Bishop A. T. Jones, Sr., Pastor. Mrs. Newman will rest in Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church, 5577 Moncrief Rd. for visitation FRIDAY from 5PM until 7PM and Saturday at All People International Church from 9AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671.