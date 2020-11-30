Bussel
On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, loving wife, sister, and aunt Lydia Benitez Bussel passed away at the age of 64.
Lydia was born on November 12, 1956, in Santurce, Puerto Rico to Antonio Benitez and Ramona Nadal Benitez. She grew up in Hoboken, New Jersey and attended Hoboken High School and Hudson County Community College. Lydia was caring and friendly to everyone she met, keeping in regular touch with her family and a large network of friends. She loved animals, including her pet fish, with a special affinity for turtles. She enjoyed exploring nature, taking long walks, bike riding, travel, watching figure skating, and was a fan of the New York Yankees. Lydia moved from New Jersey to Florida in 2003, first living in Gainesville, and then Ocala.
She was a faithful and devoted member of Crossroads Church in Ocala, where she was a regular attendee and active participant. Lydia is survived by her husband, David Bussel, sister and brother-in-law, Maria and Jim Vaught, niece Lizzette Donigan and grandnephew Alejandro Donigan. Lydia was predeceased by her brother Peter Benitez.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The National Kidney Foundation
(kidney.org
) in her name are requested, and kidney donations to help those in need of transplants are encouraged.
