1/1
Lydia Benitez Bussel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bussel
On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, loving wife, sister, and aunt Lydia Benitez Bussel passed away at the age of 64.
Lydia was born on November 12, 1956, in Santurce, Puerto Rico to Antonio Benitez and Ramona Nadal Benitez. She grew up in Hoboken, New Jersey and attended Hoboken High School and Hudson County Community College. Lydia was caring and friendly to everyone she met, keeping in regular touch with her family and a large network of friends. She loved animals, including her pet fish, with a special affinity for turtles. She enjoyed exploring nature, taking long walks, bike riding, travel, watching figure skating, and was a fan of the New York Yankees. Lydia moved from New Jersey to Florida in 2003, first living in Gainesville, and then Ocala.
She was a faithful and devoted member of Crossroads Church in Ocala, where she was a regular attendee and active participant. Lydia is survived by her husband, David Bussel, sister and brother-in-law, Maria and Jim Vaught, niece Lizzette Donigan and grandnephew Alejandro Donigan. Lydia was predeceased by her brother Peter Benitez.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org) in her name are requested, and kidney donations to help those in need of transplants are encouraged.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved