Crosby
Lydia Lenora Crosby, 86, of Saint Johns, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. Lenora was born on September 12, 1933, in Shady Grove, FL. She graduated from Callahan High School and went on to become an administrator at Houdaille Duval Wright in the late '60s, then went on to work with M.D. Moody and Sons where she retired. Lenora was married to
Onnie Lee Crosby in 1953; they were married for 59 years. She was very artistic and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and ceramics. She also loved traveling with her husband between their river home, their beach home, and their blue ridge mountain cabin. Lenora is survived by her son, Charles Crosby (Yvonne); sister, Frances Cruce Summers; granddaughters, Christin Crosby, Emily Oliver (Jason), Jenna Matrisciana (Jon) and Ashley Crosby; and 6 great-grandchildren, Lexis, Brooklynn, Bradley, Hadley, Clay, and Nixon. She is preceded in death by her parents, Annie Mae and Elmer Cruce; her husband, Onnie Lee Crosby; siblings, Lynette Cruce Smith, and Fram Cruce; and her son, Steven Lee Crosby. A visitation will be held Friday, June 12, from 4-6 pm in the Arlington Park Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 13, at 11:00 am at Arlington Park Funeral Home, followed by burial in Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.