Lydia Lenora Crosby
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crosby
Lydia Lenora Crosby, 86, of Saint Johns, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. Lenora was born on September 12, 1933, in Shady Grove, FL. She graduated from Callahan High School and went on to become an administrator at Houdaille Duval Wright in the late '60s, then went on to work with M.D. Moody and Sons where she retired. Lenora was married to
Onnie Lee Crosby in 1953; they were married for 59 years. She was very artistic and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and ceramics. She also loved traveling with her husband between their river home, their beach home, and their blue ridge mountain cabin. Lenora is survived by her son, Charles Crosby (Yvonne); sister, Frances Cruce Summers; granddaughters, Christin Crosby, Emily Oliver (Jason), Jenna Matrisciana (Jon) and Ashley Crosby; and 6 great-grandchildren, Lexis, Brooklynn, Bradley, Hadley, Clay, and Nixon. She is preceded in death by her parents, Annie Mae and Elmer Cruce; her husband, Onnie Lee Crosby; siblings, Lynette Cruce Smith, and Fram Cruce; and her son, Steven Lee Crosby. A visitation will be held Friday, June 12, from 4-6 pm in the Arlington Park Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 13, at 11:00 am at Arlington Park Funeral Home, followed by burial in Arlington Park Cemetery.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
6920 Lone Star Road
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 724-6384
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved