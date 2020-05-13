Griffin
Lyle Benjamin "Benji" Griffin, 63 transitioned, May 4, 2020. He was a native of Jacksonville, Fl., a loving father, brother and man of God. Lyle was a retired City of Jacksonville Employee as well as a beloved coach and mentor. He is survived by his four children: Anthony, Sonya, Robert, and Nigel. Due to COVID-19, a private chapel service will be held Saturday at 12:00 noon with his pastor, Rev. James A. Graham, Sr., officiating. Services will be live-streamed via the mortuary's Facebook. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the chapel Saturday from 10am until the hour of service. Arrangements by:James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Lyle Benjamin "Benji" Griffin, 63 transitioned, May 4, 2020. He was a native of Jacksonville, Fl., a loving father, brother and man of God. Lyle was a retired City of Jacksonville Employee as well as a beloved coach and mentor. He is survived by his four children: Anthony, Sonya, Robert, and Nigel. Due to COVID-19, a private chapel service will be held Saturday at 12:00 noon with his pastor, Rev. James A. Graham, Sr., officiating. Services will be live-streamed via the mortuary's Facebook. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the chapel Saturday from 10am until the hour of service. Arrangements by:James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 13 to May 14, 2020.