Lyman Thomas Fletcher, respected attorney, community leader, and public servant died on February 11, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side. He leaves a legacy shaped by land preservation, social justice, and community development, most notably in his beloved home of 41 years, Atlantic Beach, Florida. Born in Tallahassee, Florida in 1941, he graduated in the charter class of the Florida State University law school after serving two years as 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army. He then moved to Jacksonville where he practiced law for 40 years. His early law firm, Sheppard, Fletcher, Hand, and Adams was the first integrated law firm in the State of Florida. Lyman was a fellow of the American Academy of Family Lawyers and retired in 2011 from the firm that he established, Fletcher and Phillips. Active in the Jacksonville community, he served on the Boards of both the Florida Ballet and the Jacksonville Art Museum, now MOCA. In addition to arts and culture, he was a lover of nature. A proud Eagle Scout, he enjoyed hiking, camping, and building campfires with family and friends. He was also a traveler and would take extended family vacations to interesting and exotic parts of the world. He explored the high peaks of Venezuela to the deep underwater caverns of Belize's Blue Hole and all adventures between. His favorite haunts were those where he courted his wife, Joanna, in the plazas of Barcelona and rocky coast of Catalunya. Yet of all these adventures, perhaps no pastimes were more savored by him than morning coffee with his love and riding the ocean waves with his children. Family came first, and Lyman was known to catch all his daughter's chorus concerts and son's soccer games, et al, on video. His greatest passion outside of his family was building community. He loved his community of Atlantic Beach and was active in serving his City with great fervor and gusto. He was instrumental in the development of the Beaches Town Center beautification initiative in the 90s and became Commissioner of Atlantic Beach in 1991. He went on to serve two terms as Mayor from 1994 - 1997, when he concentrated on improving and expanding the City's park system. During his term, he was instrumental in the acquisition of two new parks on the Intracoastal Waterway, Dutton Island and Tideviews Preserves. His work in conservation was recently remembered by the City of Atlantic Beach in the naming of the northern end of Dutton Island Lyman's Point. Lyman will always be remembered for his kindness, his love of nature, his respect for humanity, his commitment to community, and above all, his deep and joyous connection with family and friends. Lyman is survived by his wife of over 36 years, Joanna, and their children Genevieve Fletcher and Grant (Courtney) Fletcher, mother-in-law Genevieve DeLoach, brother David (Darleen) Fletcher and sister Sandra Genetin, as well as nieces, nephews, and a close community of friends who love him dearly.
A celebration of Lyman's life will be held on March 7th at 11:30 am at Dutton Island Preserve in Atlantic Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the North Florida Land Trust at https://www.nflt.org/give/.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020