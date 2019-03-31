Home

Lyn Lavelle Derryberry

Lyn Lavelle Derryberry Obituary
DERRYBERRY
Lyn Lavelle Derryberry, 70, passed away on March 13th, 2019 at her home in Starling at Nocatee. Lyn was born in Palmdale, CA, but lived in the Jacksonville area for over 30 years. She was a retired administrator. She enjoyed her retirement spending time with family, grandchildren and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at Crosswater Community Church, 211 Davis Park Rd, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband James N. Derryberry; sister, Lauren Ryan; father, John L. Mann; and mother, Billie June Mann.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Splinter Vermeulen; son, James M. Derryberry; brother, John D. Mann; grandchildren, Elsa and Lilly Soderstrom and Noah Vermeulen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Lyn Derryberry's name to Samaritan's Purse or Compassion International.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 31, 2019
