1985 - 2020
Lynard Green Obituary
Green
Lynard Stephen Green (34) made his eternal transition on Sun., Feb. 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am, Sat., March 7 at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2825 San Diego Rd, Rev. Samuel Norris, Pastor. Viewing will be held on Fri., March 6 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat., from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery. Services Arranged From the Heart by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
