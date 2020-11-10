Dickinson
Lynda Boykin Dickinson
April 29, 1938 - October 22, 2020
Lynda resided in Palm Valley, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Boykin and Eugene Boykin as well as her son Pete Dickinson. She is survived by her ex-husband, Walter Dickinson, her sons and daughter Franklin, Ed, Alan and Berkeley. Franklin's son and daughter: Pete and Kileigh. Ed's wife Roxanne and sons Ryder and Camden, Alan's wife Kelly. Berkeley's husband Ben, son Benjamin and daughter Anneliese.
Lynda's life will be celebrated Saturday, November 14th at 10:00 am at Redeemer Church in Palm Valley, Florida. For additional information, order flowers or leave a message for the family go to the obituary section at pattersonfuneralservice.com
