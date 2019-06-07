Hastings

Mrs. Lynda Jeanne Hastings, 78, went to be with her savior on June 4, 2019 in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Lynda was born on November 10, 1940 in Jacksonville, Florida. She graduated from Landon High School and cum laude from the University of Florida in 1962 with a degree in Education. Though she only taught English at Terry Parker High School for several years, she was a teacher her whole life. She taught many women's bible studies over the years, sharing her love for the Lord and His word. In 1964, she married Chuck and celebrated 51 years of marriage before his passing. She considered her greatest calling to be that of wife, mother and grandmother; her greatest joy the close relationships with family and friends.

Lynda is preceded in death by her husband Charles "Chuck" Hastings, her parents Herbert and Corine Barber, and her brother James "Jimmy" Barber. She is survived by her son, Mark (Trish) of Woodstock, Georgia; her daughter, Heidi Hall (Roy) of Spotsylvania, Virginia; her sister, Nan McCormick of Middleburg, Florida; her brother, Jerome "Jay" Barber (Joanne) of Otto, North Carolina. She is survived by grandchildren, Hayden and Trevor of Woodstock, Georgia; Bryce, Wade, and Mia of Spotsylvania, Virginia.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm in Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00am in Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge with Reverend Charles Colson of Christ Church as officiant.

