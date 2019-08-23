|
Benner
Lynn G. Benner age 94 (Mrs. Dexter Benner)
of Jacksonville Beach FL passed away
August 15, 2019. May Mother rest in peace.
She is survived by her son Lynn Lasky of
Mtn. Home AR, daughter Linda Humes of
Foristell MO; and adopted daughters Kimberly
Ramsaier of Jacksonville FL and Julia Smith
of St. Augustine FL. A private ceremony was
held by family members. Lynn and Linda
were not notified of the ceremony.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019