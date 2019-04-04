Home

Masters Funeral Home
3015 Crill Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177-5398
(386) 325-4564
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Masters Funeral Home
3015 Crill Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177-5398
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Masters Funeral Home
3015 Crill Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177-5398
View Map
TAYLOR
Lynn Purvis Taylor, 69, of Ocala passed away March 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Lynn was born September 21, 1949 in Jacksonville, FL to Sydney Reid, Sr. and Carolyn (Ballou) Purvis. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Chuck Taylor; her children: Cliff (Tenelle) Chapman, Dan Chapman, Marshall Taylor, and Roger (Felicity) Senior; her grandchildren: Blake Chapman, Charlie and Faith Taylor, Trinity, Tres, and Indigo Senior; her siblings: Reid (Debbie) Purvis Jr., Marianne Purvis (Bobby) Marshall, Jimmy (Linda) Purvis, Billy (Sybil) Purvis, Carol Purvis (David) Thornton, Morris (Loa) Purvis, and Tammy Purvis (Darrel) Goodwyne; as well as a very large extended family. She was preceded in death by Charlie Taylor, III. Lynn was a 1967 graduate of Paxon High School and employed by Hospital Corporation of America for over 30 years.
Services, officiated by Bro. Morris Purvis, will be held Friday, April 5, at Masters Funeral Home, 3015 Crill Ave, Palatka, FL. Visitation is at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. Guestbook: www.themastersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 4, 2019
