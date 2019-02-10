FREEMAN

Lynn Rodney Freeman of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019, at the age of 62. After a long battle with illness, she was able to spend her final moments at home surrounded by family. Lynn was born in Tucson, AZ to the late Robert Rodney and Lois Rider Rodney. She spent her formative years in Bowie, MD where she graduated from Bowie Senior High School, completed secretarial school, and then went on to work as an office manager for the Washington D.C. office of New York City Mayor Ed Koch.

Lynn was a dedicated mother to her sons Dustin and Nathan and after moving to Anderson, SC she spent her time as a homemaker and was active with the Boy Scouts of America by serving as Den Leader for her son's Cub Scout dens. She later relocated to Jacksonville, FL where she continued her work with the Boy Scouts and was active in her son's school lives.

In recent years, she took great pride in being a grandmother to Riley and Oliver and found strength in their smiles and energy. In addition to her parents, Lynn was preceded in death by her brother Ian. She is survived by ex-husband and lifelong friend David and his wife Noelle, son Dustin, son Nathan and his wife Britani, grandchildren Riley and Oliver, brothers Paul and Eric, sister Connie, and many nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial will take place in the spring. Nothing was more important to Lynn than the people in her life, and in lieu of flowers or donations, she has simply asked that you hug the people you love.