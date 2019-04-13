TEAGLE

Lynzi Teagle of Jacksonville, FL passed away on April 9, 2019, at the age of 27. Her quick wit and inappropriate jokes will never be forgotten.

Services will take place Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Hardage Giddens 729 S. Edgewood Ave. Viewing will be from 1pm-3pm with funeral at 3 pm. There will be a celebration of life to follow, details will be announced at service.

Lynzi, lovingly know as Z or ZZ by her family was born January 16, 1992, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born to parents Michael and Tracy Teagle and has a younger brother Scottie Teagle. Her parents and brother were her best friends which is rare in this day in age.

Lynzi had a loving boyfriend David to which they shared a multitude of fur babies together.

Lynzi knew what she wanted in life and pursued her passion for Animals. She and her Momma Tracy opened a successful Dog Grooming shop and ran it for several years. She also devoted her time by running and helping with Animal rescues. Most would say that "she left a little glitter wherever she went, but Lynzi left a little dog hair".

In addition to being a groomer, she was an avid storyteller. Much of which was greatly exaggerated, when she got bit by a dog she waved a story of how she was cliff diving and her parachute didn't deploy in time causing her to sustain the injury. She loved to share her wicked sense of humor via text or on Facebook. Lynzi was a walking meme with quick punch lines that left you to wonder why she was not a stand-up comedian.

Lynzi had a long time love affair with chicken nuggets to which she referred to them as "Nuggs". She loved other "glorious foods" as well from cheesecake, bacon, mac-n-cheese and "samiches". She disliked anything that was part of a health craze.

Her laughter was infectious, she was larger than life and she will be missed dearly. Family and friends meant everything to her and she meant everything to us.