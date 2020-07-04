Reichart
Mabel J. Reichart, 95, of Jacksonville, passed away July 1, 2020. She was born in Warrenville, SC on January 8, 1925. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Clark B. Reichart; and a daughter, Joan Nolan. Survivors include her daughters, Sandra West and Judy (Al) Durham; five grandchildren, Tom, Candy, Sandy, Kelly, and Julie; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and a seventh and eighth due in December; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She will truly be missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Rowe Ave. chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Turner officiating. Due to COVID-19, only immediate family and close friends are invited. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208, (904)768-2596.
