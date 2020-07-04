1/1
Mabel Reichart
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reichart
Mabel J. Reichart, 95, of Jacksonville, passed away July 1, 2020. She was born in Warrenville, SC on January 8, 1925. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Clark B. Reichart; and a daughter, Joan Nolan. Survivors include her daughters, Sandra West and Judy (Al) Durham; five grandchildren, Tom, Candy, Sandy, Kelly, and Julie; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and a seventh and eighth due in December; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She will truly be missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Rowe Ave. chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Turner officiating. Due to COVID-19, only immediate family and close friends are invited. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208, (904)768-2596.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
1426 Rowe Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-768-2596
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved