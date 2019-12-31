|
|
SMITH
Mable Smith, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on December 26, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11AM at The Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary, 2360 Kings Road. Mrs. Smith's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020