LATHROP
Mr. Mack Junior Lathrop, a resident of Duluth, Georgia, has passed away March 13th 2019. He was a Long time member of Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church , under the leadership of the Rev. Ernest Williams , Pastor. Survivors include: sisters, Rosalind (Roz/baby sister) Lotharp-Jacobs (Michael) and Rosa Calhoun; niece, Michaela Iris-Vance Jacobs, Maquita, Marchelle;
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00am at St. Matthew Baptist Church, 3731 Moncrief Road, Pastor George A. Price. Mr. Mack Lathrop will rest in the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and in the Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements By: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 22, 2019
