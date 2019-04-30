Home

Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
2212 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 399-4150
Deacon Mack McCray (93) slept away peacefully into the arm of Jesus on Sun., April 28, 2019. Homegoing Services will be held 11:00 am, Fri., May 3 at the Renewed Life Ministries, 3848 St. Augustine Rd, Rev. Larry C. Brown, Sr., Pastor. Deacon McCray will rest for loved ones and friends on Thurs., from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Southside Chapel and Fri., from 9:00 am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery with Military Honors. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
