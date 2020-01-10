|
Powell
It is with great heartache we announce the passing or our beautiful Mackinzie Powell. Mackinzie passed away on January 7, 2020. She was born September 9, 2003, to parents Marissa Smith and Zachary Powell, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Mackinzie loved to paint, draw and do arts and crafts. Her favorite time of year is Winter, so she could wear all of her hoodie sweatshirts. Mackinzie loved to take pictures so you could see the world through her eyes.
Mackinzie made friends with every person, animal or reptile she met. She loved spending time with special friends Karis, Lilly, Olivia, Emma, Ryen and so many others.
Mackenzie is survived by her mother, Marissa Smith; father, Zachary Powell; stepmother, Jennifer Powell; 8 grandparents; 3 great-grandparents; 5 aunts; 5 uncles; and lots of cousins. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Matthew Smith.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 pm, Monday, January 13, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Haven at www.hope-haven.org.
