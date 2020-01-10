Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mackinzie Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mackinzie Powell

Add a Memory
Mackinzie Powell Obituary
Powell
It is with great heartache we announce the passing or our beautiful Mackinzie Powell. Mackinzie passed away on January 7, 2020. She was born September 9, 2003, to parents Marissa Smith and Zachary Powell, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Mackinzie loved to paint, draw and do arts and crafts. Her favorite time of year is Winter, so she could wear all of her hoodie sweatshirts. Mackinzie loved to take pictures so you could see the world through her eyes.
Mackinzie made friends with every person, animal or reptile she met. She loved spending time with special friends Karis, Lilly, Olivia, Emma, Ryen and so many others.
Mackenzie is survived by her mother, Marissa Smith; father, Zachary Powell; stepmother, Jennifer Powell; 8 grandparents; 3 great-grandparents; 5 aunts; 5 uncles; and lots of cousins. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Matthew Smith.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 pm, Monday, January 13, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Haven at www.hope-haven.org.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mackinzie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -