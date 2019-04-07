Home

Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 737-7171
Mada Allen Obituary
ALLEN
Mada Allen, loving mother, grandmother, and friend passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL.
Mada grew up in Lake City, FL, attended Florida State College for Women where she earned a degree in Home Economic, and was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.
Past president of The Pilot Club of Jacksonville, Mada was also active in the , Southside Baptist Church and Swaim United Methodist Church. She was a much loved teacher at Hendricks Avenue School where she taught for many years.
Mada was predeceased by A. W. Brann and Roy Allen. She is survived by her loving family, Jo Crosby, Bob Brann, stepsons Dr. Alfred W. Brann and Roy Allen Jr., stepdaughter Anne Dewese, daughters-in-law Jackie Brann and Peggy Brann, son-in law Johnny Crosby, and eleven grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Mandarin United Methodist Church Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.
Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 7, 2019
