HECHT

Madeline Martin Hecht, 60, February 3, 2019, Jacksonville, FL.

Madeline was born and raised in Jacksonville, FL and was a lifetime resident of the city. She graduated from Jacksonville University and then pursued a career as a court reporter. After starting a family of her own, she devoted her life to her husband and children. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and had an extraordinarily beautiful bond with her three daughters. Her pets brought her joy, and she had a passion for gardening and cooking. Madeline was warm and welcoming to everyone she met. Her personality and unmistakable laughter filled every room. Madeline was loyal, selfless, loving and a devoted mother, wife and friend. She approached every situation with a smile on her face. Her admirable strength and courage will forever be an example to all who knew her.

Madeline is preceded in death by her husband, Stuart Hecht, who passed away in August 2008. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth, Allison, and Stephanie (Mary), parents Madeline and Roland Martin, and brothers Casey Martin and Richard Martin.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, February 5 at New Center Memorial Park, in observance of the Jewish tradition, where she was laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Stuart Hecht.

