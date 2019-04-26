LONG

Madelyne Clarice Long, 96, of Lake City, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at home after an extended illness.

She was born on February 13, 1923 in Nashville, Tennessee to John Clarence Murray and Emma Cecelia Campbell Murray. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Long had made her home in Lake City since 1997 having moved here from Jacksonville, FL. She was a Christian woman. She prayed every day. She read the Bible from beginning to end. She believed in the sanctity of marriage. She was married to Julius for 54 years and was his caretaker for the last 13 years of his life. Her family came first, she protected them and always helped them when they were in need. She loved telling stories and sharing memories of the family. She loved to write poems for family and friends and about her Savior Jesus Christ.

Survivors include her daughter, Jackie (Walter) Wood, Lake City; her son, Clarence Long, Lake City; her daughter-in-law, Beth Long, Lake City; nine grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, thirteen great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Long, Sr. and her son, Julius Long, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 2:30 PM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 with Rev, Mike Tatem officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.