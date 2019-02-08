|
|
SHIELDS & CAMPBELL
Family and friends will gather 11:00 AM Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Mt. Herman Baptist Church, 5527 Redpoll Ave., to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mae Bell Shields and her grandson, James "JD" Campbell. Mrs. Shields is survived by children, Frankie Lowe, Estella (Tyrone) Wells, Beatrice Allen & Chevis (Peggy) Owens; including survivors of her grandson, James, parents, Cornelius Campbell & Beatrice Allen; siblings, Cornelius, Quinton, Joseph, Elijah, Tammy & MaKayla; grandmothers, Mae Bell Shields & Dorus Campbell; other relatives and friends.
Visitation FRIDAY from 5 – 7 PM at The Soutel Chapel. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Because of the love of their family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 8, 2019