J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Soutel Chapel
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Herman Baptist Church
5527 Redpoll Ave.
View Map
SHIELDS & CAMPBELL
Family and friends will gather 11:00 AM Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Mt. Herman Baptist Church, 5527 Redpoll Ave., to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mae Bell Shields and her grandson, James "JD" Campbell. Mrs. Shields is survived by children, Frankie Lowe, Estella (Tyrone) Wells, Beatrice Allen & Chevis (Peggy) Owens; including survivors of her grandson, James, parents, Cornelius Campbell & Beatrice Allen; siblings, Cornelius, Quinton, Joseph, Elijah, Tammy & MaKayla; grandmothers, Mae Bell Shields & Dorus Campbell; other relatives and friends.
Visitation FRIDAY from 5 – 7 PM at The Soutel Chapel. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Because of the love of their family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 8, 2019

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 8, 2019
