Mae Shields

Shields
Mae Helen Shields a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on September 16, 2020, in Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital. She is survived by loving sisters; Bobbie (Udell) Weatherington and Shirley Ann Thomas. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11 AM at the Mixon Town Chapel of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave. Ms. Shields' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 5-8 PM at the Chapel
