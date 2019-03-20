MCDOWELL

Magdalen "Mike" Bodi McDowell was born August 12, 1928, in Greensboro, Pennsylvania, and died March 17, 2019, at home in Jacksonville, FL. She attended Waynesburg College, where she studied Journalism and wrote for the school newspaper.

In 1948 she married Robert McDowell, also of Pennsylvania. They moved to Jacksonville, FL, where they raised their family. She was very involved in her children's activities, serving as a troop leader for Brownie Scouts and Girl Scouts, and president of the PTA and PTO. She was a long standing member of South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church where she was Circle Leader for the Elizabeth Circle for many years. Following the death of her husband in 1987, she served as president of Southside Blueprint for 26 years.

Mike loved music of all kinds. An active member of the Friday Musicale in Jacksonville, she was president of the organization from 1989 to 1991. When the Friday Musicale building was destroyed by fire in 1995, she was asked to take the office of president again to oversee a fundraising and restoration project. She successfully rebuilt the Friday Musicale, and was nominated for the Times Union Eve Award for her efforts. She also loved to sing, and had the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall with the Friday Musicale Chorus. During the organization's centennial year she arranged for the chorus to sing at the White House during the Christmas holiday.

Mike is survived by her children; Nancy Lincoln Reynolds (Bill), Robert McDowell, Julie Moorman (Jack), and Jane Wahl (Hal); grandchildren Robert Courage, Sarah Hope Lincoln, and Andrew Lincoln; her brother Andy Bodi (Trudi); and niece Cheryl Wiot (Jeff); as well as many dear family friends.

A service will be held at South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church on March 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.

A service will be held at South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church on March 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.

Arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S.