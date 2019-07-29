|
Atkins
Maggie Atkins, affectionately know as Muddy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Regents Park Nursing Facility where she was under Community Hospice Care. She was born July 21, 1927, and at a young age moved with her family to Georgetown, FL where she grew up. As a child and throughout life she always enjoyed the water and the activities surrounding it such as swimming and fishing. She frequently took her family on summer vacations to Fernandina Beach, FL. She was a huge Los Angeles Dodger baseball fan.
Maggie attended Jacksonville's local schools and early on was employed in the hospital industry working for Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. She loved her family and friends and most of all loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Diana Sessions and son James (Juanita) E. Bryant Jr and grandchildren Eric, Saletta, Melissa, April, Andre, Toya, Nikki, Delina, Nikki, Jamesia, James III, Brandon, Jordan, and sister Ophelia Walker. Maggie is also survived by a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends residing in many places around the USA.
She is predeceased by parents Mary Oxendine and Jessie Oxendine and daughter Dollie Jean Flood.
A celebration of life for condolences for the family will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Community Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Fl 32257. A private ceremony for the family will follow beginning at 11:00 am with Chaplain Brent Beaird presiding. Arrangements have been placed under the care of A Dignified Alternative (Hatcher Cremations). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community Hospice & Palliative Care in memory of Maggie Atkins. http://www.communityhospice.com/give
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 29 to July 31, 2019