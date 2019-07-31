|
POLKE
Maggie Ruth Polke, a resident of Jaxe, FL passed away on July 24, 2019. She was a member of Friendship Bapt. Church in Roanoke, AL. Mrs. Polke was preceded in death by her husband Phillip I. Polke, Sr. of 54 years. Survivors include 11 children, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and a host of other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held on Sat., Aug. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Life Community United Methodist Church, 11100 Wingate Rd. Mrs. Polke's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave., Jax., FL 32204
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019