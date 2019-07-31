Home

POWERED BY

Services
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Community United Methodist Church,
11100 Wingate Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maggie Polke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maggie Polke

Add a Memory
Maggie Polke Obituary
POLKE
Maggie Ruth Polke, a resident of Jaxe, FL passed away on July 24, 2019. She was a member of Friendship Bapt. Church in Roanoke, AL. Mrs. Polke was preceded in death by her husband Phillip I. Polke, Sr. of 54 years. Survivors include 11 children, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and a host of other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held on Sat., Aug. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Life Community United Methodist Church, 11100 Wingate Rd. Mrs. Polke's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave., Jax., FL 32204
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maggie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now